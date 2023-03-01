2 Victoria residents competing in next season of Big Brother Canada

Two women from B.C.'s capital are competitors in the upcoming season of Big Brother Canada.

Season 11 of the reality show will introduce a special whodunit edition of the competition that will test and challenge houseguests until the season's mystery is solved.

The new lineup of 16 players includes two women from Victoria: 27-year-old Shanaya Carter and 29-year-old Kuzivakwashe "Kuzie" Mujakachi.

Carter works as a bartender in Victoria and Mujakachi is a 911 operator, according to the reality show.

Other contestants include a yoga instructor mom of four from Calgary, a father and fisherman from Paradise, Nfld., and two superfans who hope to use their knowledge of the game to win the $100,000 grand prize.

The latest roster of houseguests in the Big Brother Canada Manor can be seen on Global and StackTV starting March 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

A full list of contestants can be found below:

Amal Bashir, 28: A superfan from Toronto.

Anika Mysha, 28: An investment advisor from Saskatoon.

Claudia Campbell, 25: A marketing co-ordinator from Kensington, P.E.I.

Daniel Clarke, 33:A graphic designer and superfan from Toronto.

Dan Szabo, 28: A DJ from Niagara Falls, Ont.

Hope Agbolosoo, 23: A skills coach from Milton, Ont.

Jonathan Leonard, 33: A fisherman from Paradise, Nfld.

John Michael Sosa, 28: A project manager from Bradford, Ont.

Kuzivakwashe "Kuzie" Mujakachi, 29: A 911 operator from Victoria, B.C.

Roberto Lopez, 30: A gym manager from Toronto.

Renee Mior, 24: A law student from Vaughan, Ont.

Santina Carlson, 29: A aesthetician from Edmonton.

Shanaya Carter, 27: A bartender from Victoria.

Terrell "Ty" McDonald, 28: A personal trainer from Toronto.

Vanessa MacTavish, 42: A yoga instructor from Calgary.

Zach Neilson, 34: A startup exec from Ottawa.

With files from The Canadian Press