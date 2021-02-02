Two Victoria schools have lifted the lockdown and hold-and-secure advisories after a man was reportedly spotted holding a firearm near the SJ Willis Education Centre on Tuesday afternoon.

SJ Willis and Quadra Elementary school first went into lockdown around 12:30 p.m. as police searched for the individual. VicPD officers were also present at each school.

The two schools lifted their lockdowns around 1 p.m.

By 3 p.m., Victoria police said they had no located the individual but did not believe there was any risk to the public or either school.

Officers remain at each school and classes have resumed as normal for the day.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

