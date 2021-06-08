2 wanted after armed carjacking in central Alberta

RCMP in central Alberta have released a sketch of a person behind an armed carjacking.

The victim was at a Blackfalds community centre on May 22 when around 4:35 a.m. he was approached by two males, he told Mounties.

They demanded the victim get out of his vehicle.

"One male suspect produced a black revolver and pointed it at the victim while the other male suspect had a baton in his hands," RCMP said.

They left with the victim's vehicle and the grey Mazda car they had arrived in.

The victim wasn't hurt, and gave a description of the pair.

One suspect, who police provided a sketch of, was described as being in his mid-20s, about 5'10", and lanky. He had a dark complexion, dark eyes, and curly hair. He was last seen wearing a dark grey zip-up hoodie, black flat-brimmed baseball cap, and a red paisley bandanna.

His partner was white and wore all black clothing and face mask.

Anyone with information are asked to contact Blackfalds RCMP at 403-885-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.