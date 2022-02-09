2 with ties to gang conflict seriously injured in Surrey shooting

Two people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries as a result of a shooting in Surrey.

The man and woman, who officials say have ties to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict, were injured in an incident at 104 Avenue and 168 Street at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, police tell CTV News.

The scene was still behind police tape Wednesday morning. Dozens of officers, including members of the gang enforcement team, swarmed the area surrounding the CO-OP gas station.

They appeared to focus on a blue sedan which came to a stop just outside the driveway of the gas bar.

The vehicle had significant body damage and at least one flat tire.

Investigators quickly covered the licence plates with tarps and the vehicle was later put underneath a forensics tent.

Multiple ambulances were on scene and an advanced life support unit could be seen leaving with its lights on.

104 Avenue and 168 Street is expected to be shutdown for several hours while police investigate.

This is a developing news story. Check back for more information.