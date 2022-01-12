2 women cat-called, chased by suspect near Commercial Drive, Vancouver police say in appeal for witnesses
Police in Vancouver say they're hoping witnesses will come forward and identify a suspect who allegedly chased two women last weekend.
In a news release Wednesday, police said two women were standing near a bus stop on Commercial Drive near Graveley Street when two men in a black truck pulled up beside them and began cat-calling.
The driver circled around, and drove by the women a few times, police said. Then, the passenger reportedly got out of the car and chased the women until they ran to a safe place and called police.
Officers said the suspects haven't been located since they drove off. Police described one of the suspects as a six-foot-tall man who was wearing glasses and a black and grey T-shirt.
The entire incident unfolded at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday.
"We know there was a witness standing at the bus stop in the area that may have seen what was going on," said Const. Tania Visintin in the news release.
"We are asking for that person, and anyone else with information, to come forward and speak to investigators."
Anyone with information is asked to call Vancouver police at 604-717-4021.
-
77 employees at four city-run long-term care homes in Ottawa test positive for COVID-19The city of Ottawa is looking for student placements and new staff to help fill critical staffing positions after six per cent of staff at the four city-run long-term care homes tested positive for COVID-19.
-
'It's right across the board': Sask. reports record number of overdose deaths in 2021Marie Agioritis' son is one of the nearly 1,500 people believed to have died of an overdose in Saskatchewan in the last six years
-
Fake email addresses can help protect your privacy onlineTo protect your privacy and limit spam, there are now websites that generate temporary or fake e-mails that can be used once and then discarded.
-
Sudbury daycare closes due to COVID-19 casesDue to multiple confirmed and suspected COVID-19 cases, Discovery Early Learning & Care’s Holy Trinity site in Greater Sudbury will be closed until at least Monday.
-
Carleton University announces Steve Sumarah no longer football team head coachCarleton University is searching for new head football coach following the departure of Steve Sumarah.
-
Manitoba keeping eight-week interval between COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5-11: ReimerChildren in Manitoba still need to wait eight weeks between their first and second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the province confirmed on Wednesday.
-
SIU clears Chatham-Kent police officers in man's deathOntario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has found no grounds to charge two Chatham-Kent police officers in connection with the death of a man who passed away in hospital days after being arrested.
-
Red Deer council approves transitional housing pilot projectRed Deer city council has unanimously approved a six-month transitional housing project to help Red Deer’s most vulnerable.
-
Union says COVID-19 outbreak at North Bay Jail could have been avoidedA COVID-19 outbreak at the North Bay Jail could have been avoided, according to the Ontario Public Service Employees Union.