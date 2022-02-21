2 women identified as double homicide victims in Vancouver's West Point Grey neighbourhood

Police in Vancouver have confirmed that an incident investigated in the city's West Point Grey neighbourhood Sunday was a double homicide.

Two women were found shot to death in a vehicle Sunday morning near West 8th Avenue and Discovery Street.

The grisly discovery was made by a neighbourhood resident who was out for a walk at about 8 a.m.

Vancouver police identified the victims late Sunday night as 50-year-old Shu-Min Wu and 39-year-old Ying Ying Sun.

“All indications are that it was targeted, that whoever shot them intended to shoot these people and we're working on that assumption," said Sgt. Steve Addison of the Vancouver Police Department.

"It's still early in the investigation. We're not at the point now where we can disclose additional information about who they were or what kind of activity they were involved in."

The deaths were Vancouver’s first and second homicides of 2022.

VPD’s homicide unit spent Sunday collecting evidence from the crime scene.

Investigators focused on a white BMW SUV parked on Discovery Street.

They dusted for fingerprints and covered the front windshield with a blue tarp.

Several evidence markers were placed on the vehicle and the ground as police tape surrounded the area.

Addison said these kinds of large investigations require a lot of resources, as there is a significant amount of evidence to collect and go through.

“Whether it's processing the crime scene, speaking to eyewitnesses, whether it's somebody who walked by the vehicle, people who live in the area, people with dashcam video, people with home security video, tipsters. Maybe there's somebody out there, who has information who wants to come forward. We're working to collect all that right now,” Addison told CTV News in an update Monday morning.

Officers with long guns and helmets from the emergency response team were also called in to search a nearby home.

“There was some concern that there could have been possibly additional victims inside or residents in the area. One of the victims has links to a home there,” said Addison.

However, the search came up empty.

A property title search indicates Shu-Min Wu was the sole owner of the home that was searched.

Addison said he sympathizes with the neighbour that found the victim and others who live nearby calling the murders “shocking and unnerving.”

“We will be working with that person to provide support through our victim services, as we do with any victim or witness to a serious crime, to make sure that they have what they need to process what they've seen and what they're dealing with,” he said.

No arrests have been made and a possible motive has not been released.

“We've got to be slow and methodical. We have to make sure that we collect all of our evidence, and we know exactly what we're dealing with before we go public with it," Addison said. "As you can imagine, very complex, very sensitive investigation, we and we want to make sure that we do it right."

Anyone with information or dash-cam video from the area is asked to contact VPD’s homicide unit at 604-717-2500.