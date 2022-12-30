2 workers injured at Victoria hospital after steam pipe bursts
Two Island Health workers were injured at Victoria General Hospital on Friday morning after a steam pipe exploded in the hospital's boiler room.
View Royal Fire Chief Paul Hurst says firefighters were called to the hospital around 8:30 a.m. and were quickly pointed towards the boiler room.
As firefighters made their way to the room, they found heavy, hot steam filling the hallway, leading to near zero visibility.
Firefighters slowly made their way down to the boiler room where they found two injured workers, the fire chief says.
One worker suffered serious burns to approximately 50 per cent of their body, Hurst estimates.
The other worker was injured but not as severely, according to the fire chief.
Both employees were rushed to the burn unit at the Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria.
Hurst notes that there was no actual fire related to the event.
Firefighters had to access roof panels to stop the flow of steam following the explosion. Significant flooding also occurred in areas near the boiler room.
Fire crews from View Royal, Langford and Esquimalt were called to the scene Friday morning, according to Hurst.
RCMP and WorkSafeBC were also called to the hospital, the fire chief says.
-
Benedict XVI, first pope to retire in 600 years, dies at 95Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the shy German theologian who tried to reawaken Christianity in a secularized Europe but will forever be remembered as the first pontiff in 600 years to resign from the job, died Saturday. He was 95.
-
Rain, at times heavy, expected throughout much of southern Ontario SaturdayEnvironment Canada is warning of heavy rainfall and possible flooding in a number of regions throughout southern Ontario today.
-
Benedict XVI, first pope to resign in 600 years, dies at 95Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the shy German theologian who tried to reawaken Christianity in a secularized Europe but will forever be remembered as the first pontiff in 600 years to resign from the job, died Saturday.
-
Damage to overhead wires cuts O-Train service in east endAn overnight incident that damaged the overhead power lines to the O-Train is disrupting service in the east end.
-
Here are the top stories of 2022 from CTV ReginaTragedy at a Sask. First Nation, a high profile amber alert, cattle killed by lightning and a discussion on provincial autonomy. These were just some of the stories from a high profile year for news in Saskatchewan.
-
Seven feel-good stories in Ottawa in 2022CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the feel-good stories in Ottawa in 2022.
-
Will pre-pandemic crowds return this NYE? Some Vancouver businesses unsureThis Saturday will mark Vancouver’s first New Year’s Eve in years without COVID-19 restrictions – but some businesses aren’t sure whether pre-pandemic crowds will return.
-
B.C. girl who woke neighbours during apartment fire receives bravery awardWith smoke filling the hallways of their North Vancouver apartment building, the Rezaeis family – including 12-year-old Paryas – delayed their own escape so they could wake their neighbours.
-
Halifax hands out 275 parking tickets so far during World JuniorsHockey fans in Halifax left Thursday night’s game against Austria with more than just a landslide victory for Canada -- many also got hit with a parking ticket.