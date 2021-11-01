2 WRPS officers on unpaid leave for not complying to vaccine mandate

Two members of the Waterloo Regional Police Service have been placed on unpaid leave for failing to comply with the service's COVID-19 vaccine policy.

The directive was announced on Oct. 4, asking all members to provide proof of vaccination. It officially came into effect on Nov. 1.

As of Monday, 69 members are either unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. Chief Bryan Larkin said that number will drop to 52 at the end of the month as more service members receive their second vaccine dose.

Anyone who isn't vaccinated must undergo regular testing and take education on the benefits of the vaccine.

Larkin said two sworn members have been placed on unpaid leave for failing to comply with that policy.

"They have two weeks to ensure they can come into compliance with the directive before we advance this an employment matter," he said.

Larkin added he can't project at this time how many other people may be placed on unpaid leave.

Right now, 94 per cent of officers and 95 per cent of civilian staff members are fully vaccinated.