2 WRPS officers on unpaid leave for not complying to vaccine mandate
Two members of the Waterloo Regional Police Service have been placed on unpaid leave for failing to comply with the service's COVID-19 vaccine policy.
The directive was announced on Oct. 4, asking all members to provide proof of vaccination. It officially came into effect on Nov. 1.
As of Monday, 69 members are either unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. Chief Bryan Larkin said that number will drop to 52 at the end of the month as more service members receive their second vaccine dose.
Anyone who isn't vaccinated must undergo regular testing and take education on the benefits of the vaccine.
Larkin said two sworn members have been placed on unpaid leave for failing to comply with that policy.
"They have two weeks to ensure they can come into compliance with the directive before we advance this an employment matter," he said.
Larkin added he can't project at this time how many other people may be placed on unpaid leave.
Right now, 94 per cent of officers and 95 per cent of civilian staff members are fully vaccinated.
-
Dog takes golf cart for a ride, dog crashes golf cartA canine with a love of golf cart rides – but questionable driving skills – took a short journey he won’t soon forget.
-
-
How to dispose of your pumpkin after HalloweenNow that Halloween has come to an end, many people may be wondering how to dispose of their pumpkins.
-
-
Whitecaps CEO speaks on latest accusations of sexual misconduct involving former coachVancouver Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster spoke to CTV News Monday regarding an explosive article in The Guardian detailing yet more allegations of sexual misconduct against a former member of the club’s coaching staff.
-
NHLPA votes on investigation into how union handled Kyle Beach's allegationsThe NHL Players' Association is considering opening an independent investigation into how it handled allegations of sexual assault brought forward by a Chicago Blackhawks prospect against a former assistant coach in 2010.
-
Vancouver authorities say they were too busy to enforce new fireworks ban on HalloweenVancouver police and firefighters say Halloween is often the busiest night of the year, and claim they didn't have the resources to enforce the city’s new fireworks bylaw.
-
Rupture an anomaly: steam pipe system operator continues to investigateMan whose business was rocked by steam pipe rupture still trying to come to grips with what happened.
-
Alberta government, Opposition say the province should be consulted on emissions capsAlberta politicians are warning the federal Liberal government that caps on greenhouse gas emissions from oil and gas will have to be set in consultation with the province.