2-year-long investigation into drug trafficking network ends with charges against 5

Five people are accused of running a drug trafficking network in Edmonton and Fort McMurray.

Four Albertans and one B.C. resident were arrested mid-December after police searched three homes in Fort McMurray and Kelowna.

The investigation, called "Project Flip" by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT), was launched in "the aftermath" of a 2021 case involving street-level drug sales, authorities said in a news release Tuesday.

More than two years later, police seized cocaine, methamphetamine, MDMA, ketamine and Xanax that together were worth nearly a quarter of a million dollars.

They also found $30,000 in cash and buffing agents.

The suspects face a total of 14 charges.

All were released from police custody to wait for their court dates.