iHeartRadio

2-year-old child critically injured after being struck by vehicle while in stroller in Ajax

image.jpg

A two-year-old child is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle while in a stroller in Ajax on Sunday evening.

It happened on Williamson Street, east of Salem Road, around 8 p.m.

Durham Regional Police said the child was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Few details have been released about the incident, including the circumstances that led up to the collision.

12