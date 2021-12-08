2-year-old child in stroller seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Brampton
A two-year-old child in a stroller was seriously injured when they were struck by the driver of a vehicle in Brampton late Wednesday afternoon.
Peel police said it happened at the intersection of Avondale and Autumn boulevards, west of Bramalea Road, just before 6 p.m.
The child was transported to a local hospital with injuries initially deemed as possibly life-threatening. Police later said the child is in non-life-threatening condition.
Const. Mandeep Khatra confirmed that the child was with their mother at the time of the incident.
"Our investigation is still underway. So, we're unsure how it transpired, but we will be looking into that," Khatra said.
He noted that the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.
