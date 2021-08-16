iHeartRadio

2-year-old girl drowns in residential swimming pool: WRPS

A Waterloo Regional Police car is shown in this file photo.

A two-year-old girl drowned in a residential swimming pool in Cambridge over the weekend, according to Waterloo regional police.

Police said they were called to the area of Speedsville Road around 1 p.m. Saturday.

The girl was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

No other information will be released, police said.

