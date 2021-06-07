2-year-old suffers life-threatening injuries in crash: WRPS

A two-year-old boy has been taken to an out-of-region hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in Kitchener on Monday morning.

Officials posted about the crash in the area of Victoria Street South and Paulander Drive around 9 a.m.

Police at the scene told CTV Kitchener the crash happened at 8:50 a.m. The boy was hit by a grey minivan near a bus shelter.

Officials added the driver has fully cooperated.

The boy was with his family at the time of the crash, police said, and he's been taken to an out-of-region hospital.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact police.

Victoria Street South between Paulander Drive and Lawrence Avenue was closed while officers investigated and reopened around 1:30 p.m.

