2 young girls missing from Abbeydale found safe: Calgary police
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Journalist
Melissa Gilligan
Two young girls who went missing from the northeast community of Abbeydale on Wednesday have been found safe.
Kennedy Litke-Brunelle, 11, and Chloe Cote, 10, were last seen in the community at 6:30 p.m.
Police issued a release with photos of the girls just before 4 a.m., saying that though there was no evidence to suggest foul play, their families were concerned for their welfare.
The cases didn't meet the threshold for an AMBER Alert, but police worked with the Missing Children Society of Canada to issue an alert in hopes of locating the children.
On Thursday at about 10:30 a.m., the mother of one of the girls told CTV News they had been located.
Police later issued an update confirming they had been found.
