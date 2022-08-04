2 young girls missing from northeast Calgary: police

Calgary police are searching for two young girls last seen in Abbeydale on Wednesday evening.

Kennedy Litke-Brunelle, 11, and Chloe Cote, 10, went missing from a home in the northeast community at around 6:30 p.m.

Police say their families are concerned for their welfare.

Kennedy is described as being 135 centimetres (4’5”) tall and weighing 23 kilograms (50 lbs) with a slim build, blue eyes, and blond shoulder-length hair. She was last seen riding a red scooter with black handles, wearing a black and yellow baseball hat with Pikachu on it, a black shirt with silver writing, pink pants and pink flip flops.

Chloe is described as 152 centimetres (5’) tall with long brown hair and a scar on her upper nose beside her left eye. She was wearing a blue romper with flowers on it, and pink sandals.

"At this time, there is nothing to indicate foul play is involved. Although this case does not meet the threshold for an AMBER Alert, we are working with our partners at the Missing Children Society of Canada to issue an alert in hopes of locating the children." said a police release.

COTE SPOTTED RINGING DOORBELL

Later Thursday morning, police released new photos appearing to show Cote ringing the doorbell of a home in the 300 block of Abergale Drive N.E. at approximately 8:15 p.m. the night before.

In the photos, she can be seen wearing a blue flowered romper and striped sandals.

Anyone who knows of their whereabouts is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.