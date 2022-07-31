2 youth charged after Lac La Biche Summer Days crowd bear sprayed

A summer fair in northeast Alberta was disrupted Saturday evening when crowds were struck by bear spray, RCMP say.

According to Mounties, officers were patrolling the Lac La Biche Summer Days event when they heard people "yelling and screaming" around 10:30 p.m.

Police discovered that "numerous people" had been bear sprayed, forcing the event to close early.

Paramedics and firefighters responded to the incident to help with the "decontamination" of the victims.

Witnesses were able to help officers identify two male youths who were involved in the incident, police say. They were located and arrested shortly after.

One youth was charged with assault and released from police custody on conditions.

The second youth was charged with several offences, including assault with a weapon, administering a noxious substance, and possession of a prohibited weapon. He is currently awaiting a bail hearing.

"As both males are youth, no further information will be provided," RCMP added in a statement.