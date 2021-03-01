Police have arrested two youths and are looking for a third following after a student was assaulted outside a Surrey, B.C., high school on Monday.

Authorities said the victim reported being attacked with a weapon at Panorama Ridge Secondary at around 11:35 a.m., and was taken to hospital in stable condition.

"The initial indications are that the assault is related to an on-going dispute among parties known to one another," the Surrey RCMP detachment said in a news release. "This incident is not related to gang activity and there is no indication of an on-going risk to safety at the school."

Hours after the attack, police said they had identified three suspects and arrested two of them. Officers were still trying to locate the third as of 4 p.m.

Authorities said all of the suspects are youths and none were previously known to police.

Surrey RCMP asked anyone with information on the assault to call the detachment at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.