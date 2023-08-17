2 youths arrested for arson tied to school bus fire in Cape Breton
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Coordinator
Lyndsay Armstrong
RCMP in Nova Scotia’s Victoria County have arrested two people under the age of 18 with arson for allegedly lighting a school bus on fire.
Police say on the afternoon of Aug. 12, Mounties, EHS and fire department crews responded to a vehicle fire at a school bus garage on Shore Road in Baddeck.
Upon arrival, they found a school bus fully engulfed in flames.
Earlier that day, police say they had been on scene at the garage to respond to reports of break-ins and damage to multiple school busses.
On Aug. 13, one youth was arrested in relation to the alleged arson, and the second youth was arrested the next day for the same thing. Both have been released on conditions and will appear in court to face a charge of arson at a later date.
