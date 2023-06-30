$20,000 contribution to BBBS Windsor Essex
Big Brothers Big Sisters Windsor Essex (BBBSWE) is the recipient of a significant donation.
The organization is being supported by $20,000 from Caesars Windsor Cares.
The money will help support volunteers past and present to stay connected and current in their engagement with their mentees as well as BBBSWE as a whole.
“Mentoring changes lives,” said Becky Parent, executive director of BBBSWE. “And we have evidence of this demonstrated through the thousands of children and youth who have graduated from our program and are now happy, successful adults. But there are dozens still waiting.”
“Caesars Windsor Cares is committed to strengthening our community where we live, work, and play,” said Susanne Tomkins, public relations and communications manager. “We know firsthand how impactful volunteers are for our community and are proud to support Big Brothers Big Sister’s Volunteer Training & Engagement program.”
More information on how to volunteer or support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Windsor Essex can be found online.
