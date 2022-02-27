$20,000 in cocaine seized by Chatham-Kent police

Chatham-Kent police seized about $20,000 in cocaine and $1,800 in fentanyl after executing two search warrants.

Officers also made several arrests.

Members of the Intelligence Section and Critical Incident Response Team carried out the search warrants in Chatham on Wednesday, Feb. 23.

As a result of the first search, cocaine, cash, scales, and multiple cellphones were located and seized. Police say the estimated street value of the seized cocaine is approximately $20,000.

A 31-year-old Chatham man was arrested and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, and two counts of failing to comply with release order. He was held pending a bail hearing.

Lois Morgan, 51, Javana Wright-Morgan, 23 and Geraldine Gibson, 50 of Chatham and Desmond Rush, 24, of Raleigh Township, were arrested and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine.

They were released with a future court date of March 24.

As a result of the second search, fentanyl, scales and multiple cellphones were located and seized. The estimated street value of the seized fentanyl is approximately $1,800.

Kevin Collier, 30, and Madison McDougall, 21, both of Chatham, were arrested and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl. They were both released with a future court date of March 24.