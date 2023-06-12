$20,000 pledged to support the Windsor Residence for Young Men

A pledge of $20,000 could mean twice that amount by Canada Day for a local charity organization.

The Windsor Residence for Young Men (WRYM) will be the beneficiaries by July 1. So, far $17,000 has been raised to be matched.

The pledged amount was raised by local private citizens in support of the "Invest in Citizenship” campaign.

Any donation marked "citizenship" that is received is eligible to be doubled. The funds will keep the doors open to homeless young men in need of a stable, structured, and safe environment. The residence helps prepare them to lead healthy lives by providing transitional housing with the goal of near-future independence.

Jason Weinberg is the executive director of WRYM. He’s hopeful and appreciative of continued vital support from private citizens and corporate partners in the community to help change lives.

"Eighty-seven per cent of the youth we served last year identified being the victim of family violence or abuse,” said Weinberg.

“And so, it's critically important for us to be able to undo some of those hardships and make sure that when they get housed they're done in a safe and sustainable way so they can continue to build new and productive lives."

In addition to transitional housing, WRYM provides aftercare, and outreach services for those at risk of or experiencing homelessness between the ages 16-24 who identify as male.

If you or anyone you know is in need of assistance, you would like to donate or learn more, visit their website.