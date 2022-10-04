$20,000 reward offered in missing Windsor woman case

Windsor police are hoping a $20,000 reward will help find a 30-year-old missing woman.

The Windsor Police Service, in collaboration with the Windsor Police Services Board, is offering up to $20,000 for information that results in locating Krystine Scott, or assists with the prosecution of the person or people responsible for her disappearance.

Scott, from Windsor, was reported missing by concerned family and friends in November 2021.

"We're concerned for Krystine's well-being and urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact us immediately, said Jason Crowley, Acting Deputy Chief of Operations. "It's our hope that offering a reward will provide an incentive for someone to come forward with new information that might help us solve this missing person case."

She is Caucasian, five-feet tall, and weighs approximately 90 pounds. She has long blonde hair, brown eyes, and a tattoo of a butterfly on her upper back. The style and colour of her hair may have changed since she was last seen in person.

“Over the last eleven months our Major Crime Unit has conducted numerous searches and interviews and pursued numerous leads,” said Crowley.

Police say although Scott has been known to live a transient lifestyle, her sudden disappearance is out of character. They add that she had a large social circle before her disappearance.

“Unfortunately the bulk of the information that we received from these people has been third to six-hand information so we're really hoping for some firsthand information from people at this point,” said Sgt. David Polachok.

Anyone with information about Scott’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700, ext. 4305. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

Police say all information will be treated in strict confidence. Eligibility for the reward will be determined based upon the information provided.

“We are certain that there are people out there who know what has happened to her or where she is. It is our hope that offering a reward will provide incentive for those people to come forward with new information,” said Crowley.

With files from CTV's Bob Bellacicco.