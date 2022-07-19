Armed robbers in Fergus make off with $20,000 in cellphones: police
Provincial police are looking for two people who allegedly robbed a Fergus business at gunpoint on Monday.
In a media release, police said officers responded to the business on Tower Street South at 6:40 p.m.
Two people armed with handguns allegedly entered the store and stole around $20,000 worth of cellphones.
Police said no one was injured.
Police describe the suspects as “appearing to have dark complexions.” They’re around six feet tall with slim builds, wearing black hoodies and masks.
They were seen leaving the area in a grey, newer model Honda Civic hatchback. A second vehicle, described as being a light-grey, newer model Volkswagen Jetta is also believed to be involved.
Police believe the same suspects and vehicles were in the Millburn Boulevard area of Fergus before and after the robbery.
Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the suspects or vehicles is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
-
Hells Angels to ride into Whitby for annual meetup after holding procession in Toronto yesterdayMembers of the Hells Angels will be rolling back into the Greater Toronto Area this weekend for their annual meetup, after holding an “unsanctioned” procession in Toronto yesterday.
-
-
No vacancy: University of Calgary on-campus residences at full capacityWeeks ahead of the start of the fall semester, some University of Calgary students are scrambling to find a place to live for the coming months.
-
This is what it looked like as Hells Angels bikers descended on TorontoA huge unsanctioned procession of up to 1,000 Hells Angels bikers rolled into Toronto on Thursday.
-
International Peace Garden marks 90 years of greenery, tranquillity and reflectionTucked away in a sparsely populated stretch of prairie along the world's longest undefended border, the International Peace Garden has, for 90 years, quietly celebrated the friendship between Canada and the United States.
-
Here's how far gas prices are predicted to fall in Metro Vancouver this weekendAfter more than a week of steady gas prices in Metro Vancouver, the cost dipped Friday and is expected to fall even further Saturday.
-
-
Man injured in shooting in Ottawa's Hunt Club neighbourhoodEmergency crews responded to a shooting in the 1-100 block of Clifford Private at approximately 10:15 p.m. Thursday.
-
Here's when gas prices will drop another six cents per litre in OttawaAfter gas prices dropped four cents a litre Friday morning, Dan McTeague of Canadians for Affordable Energy expects gas prices to drop another six cents a litre on Saturday.