20 cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa as Ontario takes Step 1 in reopening plan

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 20 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, day one of relaxed COVID-19 restrictions across the province.

No new deaths were reported in Ottawa on Friday.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, 2020, there have been 27,379 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 584 deaths.

The 20 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday follows 25 new cases on Thursday and 20 cases on Wednesday.

As 12:01 a.m., Ontario entered Step 1 of the Roadmap to Reopen plan, allowing restaurant patios and non-essential businesses to reopen. Outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people are permitted.

Across Ontario, there are 574 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. Health officials reported 109 cases in Toronto and 84 in Peel Region.

Public Health Ontario reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday. There is sometimes a discrepancy between Ottawa Public Health and Public Health Ontario figures based on when the data is collected from the system.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Step One of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan began at 12:01 a.m. June 11.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (June 3 to June 9): 22.2 (down from 23.8)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (June 4 to June 10): 3.9 per cent (up from 3.2 per cent June 2 to 8)

Reproduction number (seven day average): 0.81

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of June 11:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 630,245 (+15,063)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 91,122 (+11,433+

Total doses received in Ottawa: 663,610 (+53,820 Pfizer doses and +5,000 Moderna doses received this week)

As of Friday, 71 per cent Ottawa residents 18 and older had received at least one dose of the vaccine. Eleven per cent of Ottawa residents 18 and older have received two doses.

*Total doses received does not include AstraZeneca doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health reported 21 people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses, down from 24 on Thursday.

There are three people in the intensive care unit.

Hospitalizations (and ICU admissions) by age category:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 0

30-39: 2

40-49: 2 (1 in ICU)

50-59: 4

60-69: 5 (1 in ICU)

70-79: 5 (1 in ICU)

80-89: 2

90+: 1

These data are based on figures from Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, which refer to residents of Ottawa and do not include patient transfers from other regions.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa remains below 400.

There are 363 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, down from 378 active cases Thursday.

OPH reported that 35 more people recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is now 26,432.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data*:

Total B.1.1.7 (UK/Alpha variant) cases: 5,998 (+107)

Total B.1.351 (South Africa/Beta variant) cases: 322

Total P.1 (Brazil/Gamma variant) cases: 29

Total B.1.617: 3

Total B.1.617.2 (Delta variant): 4

Other variant: 1

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 6,968 (+106)

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 76 (+1)

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Four new cases (2,242 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Two new case (3,492 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Six new cases (6,149 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Six new cases (4,187 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Zero new cases (3,604 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Zero new cases (3,293 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Zero new cases (1,945 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Two new cases (1,088 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (857 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (519 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

Ottawa's COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reported 738 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on June 9.

A total of 2,383 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Wednesday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 15 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Zero new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: One new case

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Two new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: One new case

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Three new cases

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 12 new cases

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

Active community outbreaks are:

Workplace - Distribution: One outbreak

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Service A L'Enfrance Aladin St-Anne (May 13) Dolphin Tale Child Care (May 30)

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Centre D'Accueil Champlain - 2nd floor unit and 5th floor unit (May 19) Elisabeth Bruyere Residence - REB 5 Unit (May 21) Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre (May 22) Garry J Armstrong long-term care home - 5th floor and 6th floor (May 24) Maison Accueil Sagesse (May 25) Group Home A-17628 (May 29) The Ottawa Hospital General Campus - 5N (May 30) The Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus - E5 (May 30) Maycourt Hospice (June 1)

As of April 7, two cases of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home with an with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the facility is considered an outbreak in a long-term care home or retirement home. One laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a staff member or resident of other institutions such as shelters, group homes, is considered an outbreak. In childcare settings, two children or staff or household member cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a 14-day period where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the childcare establishment is considered an outbreak in a childcare establishment.