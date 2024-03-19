20 cats seized from home that had 'piles of feces,' urine-soaked furniture: BC SPCA

The BC SPCA has seized 18 cats and two kittens from a home in Delta as part of a neglect investigation, saying the owners were obviously overwhelmed with caring for the animals.

The conditions of the home were described as "unsanitary" in a news release Tuesday.

“The cats were living in a home that had an overwhelming ammonia smell with piles of feces as high as five inches in some rooms,” Eileen Drever, senior animal protection officer wrote.

"The litter boxes were overflowing and the few pieces of furniture in the home were soaked in urine.”

After removing the animals from the home, the BC SPCA found that several required veterinary care for issues including diabetes, a fever, a cyst, and dental problems.

"Thankfully by removing the cats from the environment we relieved a lot of their distress, but they all smelled strongly of urine,” Drever added.

"Given what they have been through the cats are very friendly. One of the cats has an adorable trait of ‘smiling’ when she meows.”

The organization says seizures of this size are challenging and costly and that the year has been off to a "busy start" when it comes to the number of cats surrendered or seized.

No charges will be recommended in this case and the BC SPCA says no adoption timeline has been set for these cats and kittens.