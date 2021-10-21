$20 million OPP detachment in Orillia officially unveiled

The official grand opening of a new $20 million OPP headquarters in Orillia took place one year after the facility was built.

Ontario Solicitor General, Sylvia Jones, was on hand to unveil the detachment that is anticipated to "meet the complex demands of modern police operations."

The new building is roughly 34,000 square feet with modern infrastructure to support "ever-changing technology."

It is the largest standalone OPP detachment in the province, with 163 officers working out of it.

It houses 12 holding cells, a criminal investigations unit, a community street crime unit and advanced security features.

"As our region continues to develop and grow, we need police services that can meet the complex and increased demands of our communities," said Simcoe North MPP Jill Dunlop.

The new detachment also has a collision reporting centre.