20 new COVID-19 cases reported in Middlesex-London

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 20 new COVID-19 cases Monday as the seven-day average continues to rise.

The area now has a total of 14,093 cases and 239 deaths (none new), with 13,683 cases resolved leaving 171 active. There are 4,259 cases with a variant of concern.

The seven-day moving average now sits at 20.7 daily cases, after dropping as low as 16.4 late last month.

Of the cases with an episode date in the past six weeks, 80.7 per cent of cases have been among the unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or those not yet protected by vaccination. The same group accounts for 78.8 per cent of hospitalizations and 67.7 per cent of deaths.

The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) reports it is has eight inpatients with COVID-19, with five or fewer in adult critical care.

There are ongoing outbreaks at four schools or day care facilities in the region including; Lord Elgin Public School, St. Catherine of Siena Elementary School, Kidlogic London and Chelsea Green Children's Centre.

Outbreaks at Wilfrid Jury Public School and Ekcoe Central School have been declared over.

An outbreak at Elgin Manor in St. Thomas was declared Sunday, with Southwestern Public Health currently reporting two resident cases and one staff case associated with it.

Meanwhile the MLHU says the Carling COVID-19 Assessment Centre will be open Thanksgiving Monday (Oct. 11) from 9:20 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., but telephone booking will be closed that day.

Online bookings for Monday will become available starting Wednesday here.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 44 new (weekend total), 71 active, 4,339 total, 4,182 resolved, 86 deaths

Grey-Bruce – five new, 15 active, 2,328 total, 2,287 resolved, 23 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – 24 active, 2,938 total, 2,859 resolved, 48 deaths

Huron-Perth – 16 new, 37 active, 2,182 total, 2,080 resolved, 65 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – five new, 99 active, 3,919 total, 3,750 resolved, 70 deaths

Ontario health officials reported 511 new COVID-19 infections Monday, the second day in a row the province has logged fewer than 600 new infections.