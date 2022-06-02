20 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday in Middlesex-London

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 20 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday, but no new deaths.

Meanwhile, the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is caring for 23 patients with COVID-19, including five or fewer patients in adult ICU. There are currently zero patients with COVID-19 being cared for in children’s hospital and pediatric critical care.

LHSC is also dealing with three ongoing outbreaks at University Hospital, impacting cardiology, CVT and clinical neurosciences.

According to St. Joseph’s, there is also an ongoing outbreak at Parkwood Institute Mental Health Care Building.

82 staff members are currently out sick with COVID-19 at LHSC, while as of Wednesday at St. Joseph’s, 35 staff members are out sick.

There have been a total of 392 deaths in the region.