20 new record high temperatures set in Alberta, including in Calgary
Environment and Climate Change Canada says late season heat led to 20 weather records being broken throughout Alberta on Monday.
Of the communities with new record highs, the warmest was Cardston, which saw temperatures climb to 27.1 C, breaking the previous record of 25.8 C set back in 2015.
Calgary also set a new record high after hitting 25.8 C, more than a degree warmer than the old record.
Record high temperatures seen throughout the province on Oct. 17 include:
Airdrie
- New record of 25.4 C
- Old record of 24.4 C set in 1963
- Records in this area have been kept since 1881
Banff
- New record of 20.6 C
- Old record of 20.2 C set in 2015
- Records in this area have been kept since 1887
Barrhead
- New record of 23.5 C
- Old record of 22.2 C set in 1942
- Records in this area have been kept since 1912
Beaverlodge
- New record of 24.2 C
- Old record of 20.6 C set in 1942
- Records in this area have been kept since 1912
Bow Valley (Provincial Park)
- New record of 23.3 C
- Old record of 21.7 C set in 1963
- Records in this area have been kept since 1928
Breton
- New record of 25.9 C
- Old record of 24.2 C set in 2018
- Records in this area have been kept since 1939
Calgary
- New record of 25.8 C
- Old record of 24.4 C set in 1963
- Records in this area have been kept since 1881
Cardston
- New record of 27.1 C
- Old record of 25.8 C set in 2015
- Records in this area have been kept since 1918
Claresholm
- New record of 26.6 C
- Old record of 25 C set in 1963
- Records in this area have been kept since 1951
Edson
- New record of 23 C
- Old record of 22.2 C set in 1936
- Records in this area have been kept since 1916
Grande Prairie
- New record of 22.1 C
- Old record of 21.5 C set in 2018
- Records in this area have been kept since 1922
Hendrickson Creek
- New record of 22.4 C
- Old record of 22.3 C set in 2015
- Records in this area have been kept since 1995
High Level
- New record of 16.3 C
- Old record of 14.6 C set in 1977
- Records in this area have been kept since 1962
High River
- New record of 26.4 C
- Old record of 22.2 C set in 1914
- Records in this area have been kept since 1913
Highvale
- New record of 25.2 C
- Old record of 23.2 C set in 2018
- Records in this area have been kept since 1977
Jasper
- New record of 22.3 C
- Old record of 22.2 C set in 2015
- Records in this area have been kept since 1916
Nordegg
- New record of 24.6 C
- Old record of 23.5 C set in 2015
- Records in this area have been kept since 1915
Red Earth Creek
- New record of 23.3 C
- Old record of 19.8 C set in 2015
- Records in this area have been kept since 1994
Rocky Mountain House
- New record of 24.0 C
- Old record of 23.9 C set in 1929
- Records in this area have been kept since 1915
Sundre
- New record of 26.1 C
- Old record of 24 C set in 2015
- Records in this area have been kept since 1993
Though no new record high was set in Taber, the area did tie the record set in 1947 by hitting 26.8 C.