20 new record highs set in Alberta Wednesday amid warm spring weather
Environment Canada says 20 new record highs were set in Alberta on Wednesday amid the warm spring weather.
Of the communities with new record highs, the warmest was in Bow Island, which saw temperatures climb to 21.9 C, thereby breaking the previous record of 20.6 C set back in 1973.
Record high temperatures seen throughout the province on March 23, 2022 include:
Barrhead
- New record of 18.4 C
- Old record of 13.3 C set in 1968
- Records in this area have been kept since 1912
Beaverlodge
- New record of 12.5 C
- Old record of 11.0 C set in 1984
- Records in this area have been kept since 1912
Bow Island
- New record of 21.9 C
- Old record of 20.6 C set in 1973
- Records in this area have been kept since 1961
Breton
- New record of 17.0 C
- Old record of 11.3 C set in 2004
- Records in this area have been kept since 1939
Brooks
- New record of 21.0 C
- Old record of 19.4 C set in 1968
- Records in this area have been kept since 1912
Claresholm
- New record of 18.8 C
- Old record of 18.3 C set in 1999
- Records in this area have been kept since 1951
Cochrane
- New record of 18.3 C
- Old record of 16.9 C set in 1993
- Records in this area have been kept since 1984
Elk Island (National Park)
- New record of 17.2 C
- Old record of 14.0 C set in 1993
- Records in this area have been kept since 1966
Esther
- New record of 17.5 C
- Old record of 17.0 C set in 1993
- Records in this area have been kept since 1985
Fort McMurray
- New record of 16.5 C
- Old record of 15.0 C set in 1968
- Records in this area have been kept since 1908
Hendrickson Creek
- New record of 12.9 C
- Old record of 11.7 C set in 2019
- Records in this area have been kept since 1995
Highvale
- New record of 18.5 C
- Old record of 13.0 C set in 1984
- Records in this area have been kept since 1977
Lac La Biche
- New record of 16.1 C
- Old record of 15.0 C set in 1968
- Records in this area have been kept since 1944
Milk River
- New record of 20.4 C
- Old record of 18.9 C set in 2004
- Records in this area have been kept since 1994
Red Earth Creek
- New record of 14.7 C
- Old record of 11.9 C set in 1999
- Records in this area have been kept since 1994
Slave Lake
- New record of 15.5 C
- Old record of 12.2 C set in 2019
- Records in this area have been kept since 1922
Stony Plain
- New record of 17.5 C
- Old record of 12.5 C set in 1984
- Records in this area have been kept since 1966
Sundre
- New record of 18.4 C
- Old record of 17.7 C set in 1999
- Records in this area have been kept since 1993
Taber
- New record of 20.6 C
- Old record of 20.0 C set in 1993
- Records in this area have been kept since 1947
Three Hills
- New record of 15.9 C
- Old record of 15.6 C set in 1968
- Records in this area have been kept since 1921
The first day of spring was Sunday, March 20.