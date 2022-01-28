20 people hospitalized in N.L. due to COVID-19, 8 patients in intensive care
The number of Newfoundland and Labrador patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 has held steady at 20 since Tuesday, but ICU admissions have increased.
Public health said in a release today there are now eight COVID-19 patients in critical care, an increase from five on Tuesday.
Officials reported 265 new confirmed cases since Thursday, though the figure does not include those who may have contracted the disease but do not qualify for a PCR test to confirm their infection.
Officials with the Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation reported two new cases since Thursday, for a total of 28 active infections in their central Labrador community.
In the coastal Labrador community of Natuashish, Mushuau Innu First Nation officials say there were 13 new cases confirmed today, with 14 cases active.
Labrador's Nunatsiavut government said in a news release Thursday there are no active cases in any of its five Inuit communities after an outbreak swept through the town of Nain beginning in late December.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2022.
-
'We clean it up and carry on': Historic Edmonton building vandalized with hateful messagesA historic building in Old Strathcona used by Freemasons was vandalized overnight with hateful comments and threats.
-
Rain, snowfall warnings issued for southwestern B.C., Interior highwaysEnvironment Canada has issued rain and snowfall warnings for parts of southwestern B.C. along with special weather statements for the southeast.
-
Maple syrup season begins in Simcoe CountyMaple syrup season is just around the corner in Simcoe County.
-
Top Canadian defence officials condemn protesters dancing on Tomb of the Unknown SoldierOne video on Twitter showed an individual jumping on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the National War Memorial, yelling, "Freedom."
-
Mayor of Terry Fox's hometown slams 'appropriation' of Ottawa statue during anti-mandate protestThe mayor of Terry Fox's hometown is speaking out against what he calls the "appropriation" of the Canadian athlete's legacy during the anti-vaccine mandate rally in Ottawa on Saturday.
-
Hundreds flock to B.C. legislature in support of trucker convoyA huge crowd descended on the lawn of the B.C. legislature building on Saturday in solidarity with the self-described "Freedom Convoy" of truckers and COVID-19 vaccine mandate opponents that converged on Ottawa earlier in the day.
-
Ontario man continues province-wide Alzheimer's fundraiser in BracebridgeA Toronto-area man is on a province-wide tour to raise funds for Alzheimer's research.
-
Sask. hate crime victim reflects on the fifth anniversary of the Quebec City mosque massacreTwo Saskatoon men are reflecting on their hate crime experiences while mourning the Quebec City mosque shooting.
-
OPP wish to speak to snowmobiler whose machine went through the ice on Lake MuskokaBracebridge OPP are looking for a snowmobile operator who left their machine submerged in the water on Lake Muskoka.