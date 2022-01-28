20 people hospitalized in N.L. due to COVID-19, 8 patients in intensive care

The number of Newfoundland and Labrador patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 has held steady at 20 since Tuesday, but ICU admissions have increased.

Public health said in a release today there are now eight COVID-19 patients in critical care, an increase from five on Tuesday.

Officials reported 265 new confirmed cases since Thursday, though the figure does not include those who may have contracted the disease but do not qualify for a PCR test to confirm their infection.

Officials with the Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation reported two new cases since Thursday, for a total of 28 active infections in their central Labrador community.

In the coastal Labrador community of Natuashish, Mushuau Innu First Nation officials say there were 13 new cases confirmed today, with 14 cases active.

Labrador's Nunatsiavut government said in a news release Thursday there are no active cases in any of its five Inuit communities after an outbreak swept through the town of Nain beginning in late December.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2022.