20 things to do in Ottawa in August

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at 20 things to do in Ottawa and Gatineau during the month of August.

Les Grand Feux du Casino Lac Leamy

Spectacular fireworks displays will light up the sky over the Ottawa River on six nights in August during the 26th edition of the Les Grand Feux du Casino Lac-Leamy.

Wednesday, Aug. 2 – Grand Opening

Saturday, Aug. 5 – Italy, Evolution in Motion theme

Wednesday, Aug. 9 – South Africa, African skies theme

Saturday, Aug. 12 – Philippines, weather forecast theme

Wednesday, Aug. 16 – Ukraine, The Colours of the Ukrainian Soul theme

Saturday, Aug. 19 – Grand Finale

For tickets and information, visit https://feux.qc.ca/en/home/.

Ottawa International Busker Festival

The August long weekend features street performers dazzling crowds on Sparks Street in downtown Ottawa.

The 30th anniversary of the Ottawa International Busker Festival runs from Aug. 4 to 7.

See more than 20 performers, including Fraser Hooper, Kaylie Kreatrix, Circus Firemen, Hercinia Arts, Street Circus and more.

For more information, visit https://ottawabuskerfestival.com/.

Festival County du Grand Gatineau

More than 40 country music artists perform on outdoor stages during the Festival Country du Grand Gatineau.

Musical acts include Guillaume Lafond, Louis Berube, JC Harrison, Phil Denault and Pierre Guillemette.

The 31st edition of the festival runs Aug. 2 to 6 in the parking lot of the CEGEP de l'Outaouais.

For more information, visit www.countrygatineau.com.

Ottawa Greek Festival

Live a day the Greek way at the Ottawa Greek Fest.

The festival runs Aug. 11-13, Aug. 15 and Aug. 18-20 at the Hellenic Event Centre at 1315 Prince of Wales Drive.

Enjoy Greek food, live performances and the Zorba Show nightly at 8:45 p.m.

For more information, visit https://www.ottawagreekfest.com/.

The Links at Lansdowne

You can tee it up at TD Place in August.

The stadium will be transformed into a target focused 9-hole golf course from Aug. 10-13. Nine holes will be set up around the concourse area and seating area.

For tickets and information, visit https://www.tdplace.ca/event/the-links-at-lansdowne-stadium-golf/.

Navan Fair

The Navan Fair is set for Aug. 10 to 13.

Don't miss the Midway, Navan Fair Parade and Parade Breakfast, shows, demolition derbies, horse shows, entertainment and more.

For more information, visit www.navanfair.com.

The Capital Fair

The Capital Fair runs Aug. 18 to 27 at the Rideau Carleton Raceway on Albion Road.

Attractions include the Midway, Birds of Prey, the Kids Big Tent and more.

For more information, visit https://capitalfair.ca/.

Capital Ukrainian Festival

The Capital Ukrainian Festival is Aug. 19 and 20.

Experience the life, joy and heritage of Ukrainian art and culture.

For more information, visit https://www.capitalukrainianfestival.com/.

Capital Pride

Get Proud at the 2023 edition of the Capital Pride Festival.

The festival from Aug. 19 to 27 includes the Capital Pride Pageant on Aug. 19, Family Picnic on Aug. 20, Poetry in the Park on Aug. 23, the TD Main Stage at Bank and Slater streets and the Capital Pride Parade on Aug. 27.

"Pride is a time for our community to be together," Capital Pride said on Instagram. "This year, our theme is a call to celebrate together even more loudly and proudly. With a line-up of programming, amazing artists and performers, dozens of community events and confetti at the ready, it’s time to Get Proud!"

For more information, visit https://capitalpride.ca/.

Nostalgia Music Festival

Reconnect with the classic rock songs of your youth during the Nostalgia Music Festival.

The lineup includes The Zep Show (Led Zeppelin), Martin Levac (Phil Collins and Genesis), Fleetwood Mac Mania and Brass Transit (Chicago).

The festival runs from Aug. 23 to 27 at LeBreton Flats. For more information, visit https://nostalgiafestival.ca/.

Palestinian Festival Ottawa

Celebrate the culture of the Palestinian people in Canada at the Palestinian Festival Ottawa Aug. 25 to 27.

The event at Ottawa City Hall includes live performances, cuisine and a bazaar.

For more information, visit https://palestinianfestival.ca/.

The Monster at TD Place

An extremely long inflatable and bouncy castle will take over TD Place Aug. 24 to 27.

The world's largest inflatable party, 'The Monster', is at the Arena at TD Place.

It includes giant inflatables, amazing food, party games, cocktails, live DJs and kids and family sessions.

For more information, visit https://www.tdplace.ca/event/the-monster/.

Ottawa Redblacks

The Ottawa Redblacks have one home game at TD Place in the month of August.

The Redblacks host the Montreal Alouettes on Aug. 19 at 7 p.m.

For tickets, visit https://www.ottawaredblacks.com/.

Atletico Ottawa

Atletico Ottawa has two home games at TD Place during the month of August.

Aug. 5 – York United at 7 p.m.

Aug. 26 – Forge FC at 7 p.m.

For tickets, visit https://atleticoottawa.canpl.ca/.

Ottawa Titans

The Ottawa Titans host several series at RCGT Park during the month of August.

Aug. 1-3 – New York Boulders

Aug. 4-6 – Empire State Greys

Aug. 11-13 - New York Boulders

Aug. 22-24 – New Jersey Jackals

Aug. 25-27 – Empire State Greys

Aug. 29-31 – Trois-Rivieres Aigles

For tickets, visit https://www.ottawatitans.com/.

Canadian Tire Centre

Canadian Tire Centre hosts three big events in August.

Saturday, Aug. 19 is WWE Supershow at Canadian Tire Centre.

On Aug. 23, Rod Stewart visits Ottawa as part of his North American Tour. Stewart will be joined by special guests Cheap Trick.

On Aug. 24, Alabama brings its Roll on 2 North American Tour to Ottawa.

For tickets, visit https://www.canadiantirecentre.com/events/.

National Arts Centre

The National Arts Centre hosts the following events in August.

Aug. 8-9 – Joaquin Diaz

Aug. 9 – Josyara

Aug 15-16 – Al Qahwa

Aug. 17 – Flamenco en Rouge

Aug. 19 – Jane Siberry

Aug. 22-27 – Broadway Across Canada presents Hadestown

For tickets and information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/.

Northern Lights

It's the final summer for you to see Northern Lights, the sound and light show on Parliament Hill.

"Learn about Canada’s great achievements and key milestones in its history through sound and light," Canadian Heritage says on its website. "If you’ve already seen the show, you’ll be delighted to discover 2 new segments that showcase significant Canadian anniversaries."

Northern Lights runs Thursday to Monday through the month of August, beginning at 9:30 p.m.

For more information, visit https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/campaigns/sound-light-show.html.

Lansdowne Park

The city of Ottawa is hosting movies in the park at Lansdowne Park on Thursday evenings during the month of August.

Aug. 3: The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Aug. 10: A Knight’s Tale

Aug. 17: Coda: Life with Music

Aug. 24: The Mummy

Aug. 31: Jurassic World

The movies begin at sunset.

The city is also hosting Latin at Lansdowne every Saturday at the Aberdeen Pavilion.

On Thursday nights, enjoy free musical performances by amazing local artists from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Aug. 3: F8-Bit

Aug. 10: Ottawa StoryTellers

Aug. 17: Music.Art.Ppl presented by OMIC City Sounds

Aug. 24: Mimi O’Bonsawin

Aug. 31: Moonfruits

Museums

