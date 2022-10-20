20 tickets and warnings issued after blitz on commercial truck routes in Windsor

Windsor police issued 20 tickets and warnings during a traffic blitz on designated commercial truck routes in the city.

The Traffic Enforcement Unit conducted numerous vehicle stops to ensure compliance with traffic laws and bylaws, educate drivers about approved routes, and check for proper load securements.

Police say every commercial vehicle stopped was found to be in compliance with the posted speed limits, load securements and proper routes.

During the stops, the 20 tickets and warnings were given to operators for various vehicle registration and documentation offences.