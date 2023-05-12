20 tickets issues during enforcement blitz as police ramp-up patrol ‘most dangerous’ areas

Windsor police issued 20 tickets in the Walker Square area Friday as officers increase patrols at 10 of the city’s most dangerous intersections.

Officers were on site as of 9 a.m. in the 4400 block of Walker Road to enforce traffic stops and reduce collision at the intersection.

Police announced officers would be stationed in that area Thursday evening.

Windsor police released the list of the 10 intersections that have the highest vehicle collisions on Tuesday and said members of the Traffic Enforcement Unit will be regularly monitoring these areas.

Police will be enforced moving violations such as disobeying stop signs, failing to stop for red lights, and any other Highway Traffic Act violations.

Officers will continue to monitor the following intersections: