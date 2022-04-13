20 to 40mm of rainfall possible over next 24 hours for parts of the region

Umbrellas and rain jackets will be needed across much of Simcoe Muskoka on Wednesday, according to Environment Canada.

The weather agency issued a rainfall warning for parts of Muskoka and Grey Bruce.

Rain is expected to be heavy at times, with 20 to 40 millimetres possible.

The rain should start in the early afternoon hours on Wednesday and develop into thunderstorms later in the evening and overnight hours.

On Thursday, parts of the region will wake up to light rain that will persist throughout the morning hours.

There is a 50 per cent of showers for cottage country on Friday, which could switch to snow showers for the area by the weekend, with no real accumulation to mention.