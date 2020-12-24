The first two rounds of grants from the Ontario Trillium Foundation’s $83 million Resilient Communities Fund were awarded Wednesday.

The money will help organizations like the Downtown Mission and Bike Windsor Essex along with other non-profits to rebuild and recover from the impact of COVID-19.

For the first two rounds, $41 million has been awarded to 486 projects across the province, including 20 from the Windsor-Essex region.

Grants of up to $150,000 are available to pay for mental and physical health supports for staff or volunteers, or to purchase new technology and personal protective equipment.

The fund will also support capital needs such as renovations and facility updates.

Here is a full list of the funding going out to Windsor-Essex organizations:

Acceptional Riders - $73,200 over 12 months

Adult Language and Learning - $14,600 over 12 months

Amherstburg Community Services - $7,200 over 12 months

Amherstburg Freedom Museum - $23,700 over 9 months

Bike Windsor Essex - $55,000 over 12 months

Brain Injury Association of Windsor and Essex County - $69,600 over 12 months

Community Living Essex County - $150,000 over 12 months

Essex County Chinese Canadian Association - $110,400 over 9 months

Family Respite Services Windsor Essex - $62,900 over 12 months

Leamington and District Half Century Centre Inc. - $5,800 over 3 months

Life After Fifty - $87,000 over 12 months

McGregor Columbian Club - $134,700 over 12 months

Natural Pathways Learning Centre - $73,400 over 12 months

Park House Museum - $11,900 over 9 months

Pelee Island Bird Observatory - $90,700 over 12 months

St. Andrew's Residence - $137,700 over 12 months

The Downtown Mission- $146,500 over 12 months

Welcome Centre Shelter for Women - $33,200 over 9 months

Windsor Jewish Community Centre - $56,600 over 12 months

Windsor-Essex Transgender and Allied Support - $31,800 over 12 months

The organization is now taking applications for the next round of grants.