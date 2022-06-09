20-year-old accused of murdering Westlock resident in 2020

A 20-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a Westlock resident in 2020.

On June 9, 2020, a body was found in the lobby of an apartment building in the town about 80 kilometres north of Edmonton. An autopsy ruled the death was a homicide.

The victim was not publicly named by police until Thursday: Barry Wheadon.

Police arrested the 20-year-old on Tuesday. He is being kept in custody and is due in court on June 22 in Westlock provincial court.