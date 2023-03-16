20-year-old arrested after four robberies in one day: Police

Winnipeg police have a 20-year-old suspect in custody after a crime spree stretching from downtown Winnipeg to Beausejour earlier this week.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said the string of robberies began sometime Tuesday morning, when a car was stolen from a parkade in the first 100 block of Donald Street. The suspect found a set of keys inside an unlocked car and drove away.

The first robbery came around 7:50 a.m. at a supermarket in the 1600 block of Kenaston Boulevard. Investigators said the suspect stole merchandise and swung the stolen items at store employees when they tried to stop him. Police say the young man then fled in the stolen car.

He showed up again at 5:40 p.m., robbing another supermarket in the 2100 block of Pembina Highway. This time the suspect covered his face, but again swung stolen merchandise at staff before fleeing.

At 7:15 p.m., police say the male suspect pulled up to a gas station in the 700 block of Pembina Highway in the stolen vehicle and had an employee fill it up. The suspect went inside as if he was going to pay, but then got back into the car and sped away when the gas tank was full.

Finally, around 10:10 p.m., the suspect robbed a grocery store in the 200 block of Marion Street. Again, his face was covered. Police say staff confronted the suspect, and he punched an employee in the face before driving away, still in the same stolen vehicle.

The Major Crimes Unit identified the vehicle involved. Early the next morning – around 1:40 a.m. on Wednesday – it was spotted by an RCMP patrol near Beausejour.

Mounties tried to pull the car over, but it continued to speed and drive erratically. It was eventually stopped and its male driver was arrested. He was ticketed for various driving offences and turned over to Winnipeg police.

The Winnipeg man faces several charges, which have yet to be proven in court. He remains behind bars.