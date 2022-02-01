20-year-old Brantford man faces 27 counts of mischief for graffiti
A 20-year-old man is facing 27 charges after spray painting multiple areas in downtown Brantford.
Police said at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, officers identified and arrested the man in the area of Bridge Street and Darling Street.
As a result of the investigation, the man was charged with 27 counts of mischief under $5,000.
Brantford police thanked Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers and local residents for providing information during the investigation.
BPS would like to thank Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers and the citizens of Brantford who provided info related to the investigation. https://t.co/hHjAwI1Vhr pic.twitter.com/EkHxJmP84P
