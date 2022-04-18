20-year-old Cambridge man dies in dirt bike crash: WRPS

Waterloo regional police are investigating a fatal crash in Cambridge involving a dirt bike.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Moorefield Street, just off of Franklin Boulevard, around 6 p.m. Saturday.

Officials say a dirt bike struck a tree on an off-road trail at the end of the street.

The driver of the dirt bike, a 20-year-old man from Cambridge, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say drugs or alcohol were not involved.

Police could not confirm if similar incidents have happened in the area in the past, but asked the public to exercise caution when operating a motorized vehicle or bicycle on public or private trails.

“Be conscious of your surroundings,” said Sgt. Scott Griffiths with Waterloo regional police. “Wear all available and required safety equipment, and just keep your eyes and ears open. Sometimes we are riding our bicycles, or doing whatever, and we’re not aware of our surroundings. So we ask people to be conscious of that, know where you’re going.”

The trail has reopened since the crash.

Police say it is used frequently by a wide range of people, including hikers, bicyclists and people operating motor vehicles, like dirt bikes.

Cambridge resident Kevin Yeager, who’s been riding dirt bikes for years, said hearing about Saturday’s crash makes him think of his own 20-year-old son.

“[It] really hits home and I feel really bad for the parents and really sorry for their loss,” said Yeager. “May he rest in peace.”

Yeager said accidents like this can be avoided if the right precautions are made.

“Most of the young kids now are just driving to this property which is dangerous because you’re driving on the road, and also illegal. Dirt bikes are not toys, they’re very dangerous.”

The investigation into the cause of Saturday's crash is ongoing.