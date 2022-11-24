Police investigating after 20-year-old cyclist killed by truck in Toronto crosswalk

Toronto police say a 20-year-old cyclist in a Yonge Street crosswalk has been hit and killed by a pickup truck.

Police say officers responded around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday to reports a cyclist had been hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Yonge Street and St. Clair Avenue East.

They say the driver of the Ford F250 was turning right through the crosswalk and hit the cyclist.

Officers are checking reports the vehicle then continued for a distance north with the cyclist and the bike trapped underneath.

Police say the cyclist died at the scene.

The driver remained to speak with officers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2022.