20-year-old dies in rollover near Churchbridge, Sask.

A 20-year-old man died in a vehicle rollover near Churchbridge, Sask. on Saturday.

Just before 2:30 p.m., Esterhazy RCMP responded to a reported rollover of a vehicle carrying four people on Range Road 1325, according to a police news release.

The 20-year-old man was declared dead on-scene by paramedics; his family has been notified, RCMP said.

A 15-year-old girl who was driving the vehicle did not have any reported injuries, police said.

An 18-year-old woman and 16-year-old boy were take to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into the cause of the rollover is ongoing, RCMP said.

A collision analyst and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are assisting in the investigation.