20-year-old driver caught travelling more than double the speed limit: OPP

A 20-year-old driver from London, Ont. is temporarily without a licence after OPP stopped them for allegedly driving 145 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on Tuesday night.

According to a tweet from West Region OPP, on Tuesday police stopped a 20-year-old driver from London in Middlesex County for stunt driving.

Police said they were clocked in at 145 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.

As a result, the driver had their rental car towed and their licence suspended.

OPP once again remind drivers to “slow down.”