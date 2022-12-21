20-year-old fatally shot in Scarborough last week identified by police

Police have identified a 20-year-old man who was fatally shot in Scarborough last week.

The incident took place around 4:45 a.m. on Dec. 16 at an apartment building in the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Orton Park Road.

Officers say the victim was found with life-threatening injuries and was rushed to hospital.

On Dec. 19, he was pronounced dead.

Police identified the victim Wednesday as Toronto resident Jai Parker-Ford.

No further details have been released regarding suspects or the circumstances of the shooting.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.