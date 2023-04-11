20-year-old Grande Prairie man killed in crash

A 20-year-old man was killed in a crash on Highway 2 in northern Alberta Tuesday morning, RCMP say.

Around 8 a.m., Spirit River Mounties issued a traffic advisory for Highway 2 between Township Roads 750 and 760, near Webster. Webster is located about 30 kilometres north of Grande Prairie.

At the time, police said two vehicles were involved, but not how many people or what happened.

Shortly before 1 p.m., they confirmed a 20-year-old man driving a car collided head on with a vacuum truck. He died on scene.

One of two people in the truck was taken to hospital with serious injuries but was expected to survive. The other person was not hurt.

Mounties are still investigating the cause of the crash.