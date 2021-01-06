Police have released the identity of the young man killed in a two-vehicle crash north of London Wednesday.

Provincial police say that two other people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries following the crash that happened at 12:35 p.m at Ilderton Road and Adelaide Street.

The young man killed has since been identified as 20-year-old Dennies Sebastian of London.

Police closed the area for several hours to investigate the crash, with the public being asked to avoid the area.

All but the shoulder had reopened by shortly after 5 p.m.

OPP Const. Jeff Hare says, “As always, just be mindful when you’re out driving around. Pay attention to your speed, pay attention to your surroundings. We can all be preoccupied with multiple electronics within the vehicle - multiple distractions outside the vehicle - but it’s always important to pay attention to our surroundings while we’re driving, operating our vehicles. “

This is the second major collision for regional OPP Wednesday, after a crash in Brant County left one person with life-threatening injuries earlier in the morning.

