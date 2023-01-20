20-year-old man arrested following alleged threat with knife in Regina
A 20-year-old man has been arrested following an alleged threat with a knife at a restaurant in Regina on Thursday night.
Officers were called to a restaurant in the 4200 block of Dewdney Avenue around 6:14 p.m. for a report of a man allegedly smoking inside the building, throwing rocks, and pointing a knife at staff, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).
When police arrived, the suspect would not cooperate and turned away, according to the release. As there was concern he may be grabbing his knife, a police dog was used in his arrest.
The man, from Punnichy, Sask., was taken to hospital for treatment of minor dog bite injuries, then brought to the police station.
The accused was charged with possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to public peace, uttering threats and breach of probation.
He made his first appearance in Provincial Court on Friday.
-
'We are raising the flag': Edmonton protesters stand in solidarity with Palestinian peopleProtesters displayed Palestinian flags as they marched and chanted through downtown Edmonton Sunday afternoon, raising awareness of new plans by Israel's prime minister that critics say will negatively impact the country's democracy.
-
Return of Lunar New Year parade brings 'hope,' celebration to Vancouver's ChinatownA beloved annual event returned to the streets of Vancouver's Chinatown Sunday, with locals and visiting politicians alike welcoming the year of the rabbit.
-
South Walkerville man protests ongoing train noise as councillor says 'conversation has started' feds to address issueFollowing three months of sleepless nights caused by the sound of train whistles loudly going off at random times throughout the day and night, a South Walkerville man says the issue has become "a matter of health."
-
No one hurt after train collides with van at rail crossing south of OttawaEmergency crews responded to the collision on County Road 18 near Dennison Road in North Grenville Sunday evening.
-
Regina residents speak out as Wascana Park master plan approaches reviewThe master plan for Regina's Wascana Park is up for review, and residents are being asked what they want added to the Queen City's largest green space.
-
Sunwing cancels some regular flights from Halifax, Moncton and FrederictonSunwing airlines has reduced its flight schedules from three airports in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.
-
'Story stops': Regina museum expands exhibits to the outdoorsOutdoor museum exhibits are popping up around the Queen City as part of a new pilot project from Regina Eco-Museum.
-
Organization calling for education property tax dollars to be used elsewhereThe Province of Manitoba has begun phasing out the education tax rebate - but some Manitobans say they'd rather the money go somewhere else.
-
Waterloo player honoured at Team Canada ceremony in cityThe achievements of rising female hockey stars were in the spotlight in Waterloo on Sunday.