20-year-old man arrested following alleged threat with knife in Regina

A 20-year-old man has been arrested following an alleged threat with a knife at a restaurant in Regina on Thursday night.

Officers were called to a restaurant in the 4200 block of Dewdney Avenue around 6:14 p.m. for a report of a man allegedly smoking inside the building, throwing rocks, and pointing a knife at staff, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

When police arrived, the suspect would not cooperate and turned away, according to the release. As there was concern he may be grabbing his knife, a police dog was used in his arrest.

The man, from Punnichy, Sask., was taken to hospital for treatment of minor dog bite injuries, then brought to the police station.

The accused was charged with possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to public peace, uttering threats and breach of probation.

He made his first appearance in Provincial Court on Friday.