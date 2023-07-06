20-year-old man arrested following fatal Hamilton shooting

Hamilton police have made an arrest following the murder of 23-year-old Everton Frost late last year.

Police say they first responded to a shooting on Morris Avenue on Dec. 11 just before 8:15 p.m. When they arrived on the scene, police say they found Frost in the middle of the roadway with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hamilton police have arrested Salomon Bashir, 20, of Hamilton and charged him with first-degree murder. He will appear in court today.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective David Tsuchida of the Hamilton Police.