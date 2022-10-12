20-year-old man charged in 2021 Brampton shooting that left another man dead
Peel police have charged a 20-year-old man in connection with a shooting in Brampton last year that left another man dead and a woman injured.
On Sept. 22, 2021, at around 4:45 p.m., police responded to a shooting call at a home in the area of Countryside Drive and Airport Road. They arrived to find a man, 26-year-old Guryodh Khattra, and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.
Despite life-saving efforts, Khattra was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
More than one year after the shooting, police announced on Wednesday that charges had been laid in the case.
Police said Jerome Downey-Apple from Brampton was charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault.
He is currently in custody serving time on unrelated charges, police said.
They continue to ask anyone with information to contact homicide investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 3205 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
-
New community health hub brings team based care to BelvedereThe Edmonton Community Health Hub North officially opened Wednesday, bringing team-based care to Belvedere.
-
Colleen Hardwick and TEAM make final pitch ahead of Vancouver electionWith just days to go before Vancouver voters head to the polls, TEAM for a Livable Vancouver mayoral candidate Colleen Hardwick sat down with CTV News to go over the key priorities in her party's platform.
-
N.S. couple hikes 2,194 miles along Appalachian TrailAn unprecedented number of people turned to hiking during the pandemic, including one N.S. couple who were determined to take on an epic adventure.
-
Police defend arrest of man in front of his toddler in viral Vancouver videoVancouver police are adamant officers did “nothing wrong” during the arrest of a man in a vehicle with his toddler inside, as bystanders yelled at officers and filmed the encounter.
-
This Toronto neighbourhood was just named one of the 'coolest' in the worldThis Toronto neighbourhood is among the 51 "coolest" on the planet, according to a survey by Time Out Group.
-
Solid turnout as advance polls open in North BayWednesday was the first day people in North Bay could vote in the upcoming municipal election.
-
Why purple lights continue to be seen in WinnipegOver the past year, Winnipeg drivers have been dealing with a strange problem on city streets: purple lights.
-
Gas prices expected to drop dramatically on Vancouver IslandGas analysts are predicting a 20-to-35-cent drop in fuel prices over the next 24 hours on Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland.
-
Maritime apple farmers race to get crops off trees in timeWith only about two weeks left in the season, apple farmers in New Brunswick are working to get their crops off the trees.