20-year-old man charged in 2021 Brampton shooting that left another man dead

Peel police have charged a 20-year-old man in connection with a shooting in Brampton last year that left another man dead and a woman injured.

On Sept. 22, 2021, at around 4:45 p.m., police responded to a shooting call at a home in the area of Countryside Drive and Airport Road. They arrived to find a man, 26-year-old Guryodh Khattra, and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Despite life-saving efforts, Khattra was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

More than one year after the shooting, police announced on Wednesday that charges had been laid in the case.

Police said Jerome Downey-Apple from Brampton was charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

He is currently in custody serving time on unrelated charges, police said.

They continue to ask anyone with information to contact homicide investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 3205 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).