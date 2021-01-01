The North Bay Police Service said the accused left a social gathering on Gormanville Road after assaulting two women and began walking on Jane Street, where he encountered a man he then murdered with an edged weapon.

A police investigation revealed a verbal exchange resulted in the accused brandishing the weapon and inflicting fatal injuries to the victim.



Police have charged 20-year-old Ghislain Nsengiyumva from Orleans, Ont. with the following:

One Count of Second Degree Murder

One Count of Utter Threat to Cause Death

One Count of Assault with a Weapon

Two Counts of Assault

It is unclear if the victim knew the accused or if police have recovered the weapon.



The victim’s identity has not yet been released.



Due to the extent of their injuries, both women required medical attention.



The on-going investigation is being led by members of the North Bay police investigation section in conjunction with the Forensic Identification Unit and other front line officers.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) provided assistance through the use of their Canine Unit and Unmaned Aerial Vehicle (UAV).

The accused remains in custody pending a bail hearing at the North Bay Courthouse.



Original Story: January 1, 2021 - 12:13 p.m.



The North Bay Police Service was called to the city’s Jane Street area where they located a person in need of medical assistance.



The individual later died in hospital. Police have not disclosed how the injuries were sustained.

The victim's identity is being witheld at this time.

In a Jan. 1 news release, police said that while the year's first homicide is still is still being investigated, officers have already taken an individual into custody.



While the individual remains in custody, police have not disclosed what charges have been filed.



Officials are advising of an increased police presence in the area of Gormanville Road east side of Jane Street due to the investigation.



Police say they will release more information as it becomes available.

Anyone with information that may assist police with this investigation is asked to call the North Bay Police Service at 705-497-5555 and select option 9 to speak to a police officer.

For those who wish to remain anonymous, contact Near North Crime Stoppers, by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by submitting a tip online.